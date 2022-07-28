 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

S. Korean customs control goes online

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Jul 28, 2022 - 14:10       Updated : Jul 28, 2022 - 14:10
Capture images of the Customs Service‘s new app. (Korea Customs Service)
Capture images of the Customs Service‘s new app. (Korea Customs Service)
South Korea’s customs office said Thursday it will launch an online customs declaration platform and an automated customs examination service at Korea‘s major international airports, beginning in August.

Travelers entering Korea through Gimpo International Airport and Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 can now declare designated items through an online app. So far, travelers were required to fill out a paper form on the plane before landing.

The app allows travelers to input personal data by scanning their passports using smartphone cameras, while also calculating how much each item may be taxed.

The app then produces a QR code which can be scanned upon arrival at the airports’ automated customs controls. Travelers bringing in items which exceed the tax exemption range of $600 will then be informed on how to pay the appropriate amount. This new system will greatly streamline the customs declaration process and improve travelers’ comfort, the Korea Customs Service said.

The agency plans to update the app by the end of this year to include a feature which sends online payment notifications to frequent users, allowing them to pay after leaving the airport.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114