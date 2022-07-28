[Video] Everything about India’s first K-pop idol, Sriya from Blackswan

We have been receiving many messages from our Indian viewers about how to become a K-pop idol here, so we decided to invite India’s first K-pop idol, Shreya Lenka.

Shreya is about to debut with the K-pop band Blackswan as Sriya. From why she decided to debut here, to what it was like to secure that one spot competing against 4,000 applicants and her goals as a K-pop idol, Shreya shared with us her Korea journey!

Park Sun-yeong, Kim Su-hyeon and Lee Ji-min contributed to this report.

By

Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)

Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)