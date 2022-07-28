 Back To Top
Business

LG, SoundHound team up for in-car voice assistant system

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Jul 28, 2022 - 15:44       Updated : Jul 28, 2022 - 15:44
(LG Electronics)
(LG Electronics)
LG Electronics said Thursday it has teamed up with US audio experts SoundHound to develop an artificial intelligence-based voice system for vehicles with demand growing for both driving convenience and safety.

Best known for its music recognition service, Santa Clara, California-based SoundHound supplies voice assistant systems to a slew of automotive, mobile devices, smart home and robotics companies.

As part of a memorandum, SoundHound’s voice recognition technology will be applied to LG’s automotive infotainment system to allow drivers to control key functions using natural language commands.

Infotainment systems are one of the key products of LG’s vehicle component division, along with powertrains and automotive lighting systems. With the latest partnership, LG has said it would further bolster its competitiveness in the in-car infotainment system market.

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
