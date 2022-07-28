[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul launches epicurean dining service for takeout



Cafe One at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul is presenting “Salad and Sandwiches to Go,” a new gourmet selection of takeout salads and sandwiches.



The salad menu includes Burrata Cheese Salad and Cobb Salad.



Salads are complemented by a quartet of sandwiches including the Râpé Sandwich, featuring dressed grated carrot, soft avocado and egg; the Ricotta and Chicken Sandwich, filled with grilled chicken, fresh vegetables and rich ricotta cheese; and the spicy Jalapeno Sausage Sandwich.



Available throughout the year, Salads & Sandwiches To Go by Cafe One can be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Price ranges from 17,000 won to 35,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6737.





Grand Josun Jeju presents ‘Autumn Voyage’ package



The Grand Josun Jeju is presenting a romantic holiday package for couples for the upcoming fall season, through Nov. 30.



The package offers a night‘s stay at a suite with an outdoor balcony, and breakfast for two at the hotel’s restaurant Aria. At the poolside bar EAT2O, guests can choose among a selection of Bacon Cheeseburger set, pizza or an omelet with rice, served complimentarily. The first 100 customers who make an early-bird reservation by July 31. will be given a perfume set from the French brand, EX NIHILO. Packages start at 418,000 won. For inquiries, call 1811-0511.





Kensington Hotel Yeouido offers ‘Signature Dining’ package



Kensington Hotel Yeouido, near Hangang, is presenting a special evening dinner buffet package.



The package includes a night‘s stay at the hotel and a dinner buffet for two at its sushi and grill dining restaurant, Broadway. The buffet is themed “The Summer Barbeque,” serving beef and lamb steaks, grilled shrimp and scallops.



Two tickets for a cruise ride along Hangang, which departs at 9 p.m., are given complimentarily. The 50-minute ride includes live music sessions. Prices start at 179,000 won. For reservations, call 1670-7461.





Four Seasons Seoul holds mud crab promotion



Yu Yuan, a Cantonese restaurant located in Four Seasons Seoul, is presenting a mud crab promotion starting July 26, just in time for Busan’s blue crab season.



The restaurant‘s crabs are selected by the head chef Koo Kwok Fai, who created the new crab menu using Yu Yuan’s unique Cantonese cooking method.



Guests can choose from a number of sauces -- chili, black pepper and white pepper -- which are used during the cooking process. Mantou, Chinese buns, either steamed or fried, are served along with the crabs.



Prices vary daily. For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 6388-5500.



