Business

Samsung’s profit surges 12% in Q2 on server demand, premium phone sales

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jul 28, 2022 - 10:14       Updated : Jul 28, 2022 - 10:14
A pedestrial walks past an advertisement of Samsung Electronics' flagship S22 series phones in Seocho-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
A pedestrial walks past an advertisement of Samsung Electronics' flagship S22 series phones in Seocho-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics logged an operating profit of 14.1 trillion won ($10.77 billion) during the second quarter, up 12.2 percent from the previous year, its earnings release showed Thursday.

The figure was slightly higher than the 14 trillion-won analyst consensus estimated by FnGuide.

The South Korean tech giant’s quarterly revenue from April to June came to 77.2 trillion won, up 21.3 percent from a year prior, also slightly beating the market consensus of 77 trillion won.

The quarterly sales figure was the second-largest in history, trailing that of the previous quarter, according to Samsung Electronics.

By divisions, revenue of Samsung‘s semiconductor chip division saw a 24 percent rise on-year and set a historic high in revenue for two consecutive quarters. Samsung’s mobile division also spearheaded the uptrend, enjoying a 30 percent increase in sales.

Samsung said the result was attributable to robust demand for memory chips used in servers, as well as sales of its premium smartphones under the Galaxy S22 lineup, dwarfing impacts of macroeconomic issues such as inflation.

Moreover, the logic chip business under Samsung‘s System LSI business division saw its earnings improve on the back of the growing supply of major components such as display driver integrated circuits and system-on-chips, while solidifying leadership in sensor technology through the world’s first supply of 200-mega pixel sensors.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)
