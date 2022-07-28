 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

New Korean War monument with names of fallen heroes unveiled in Washington

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 28, 2022 - 08:58       Updated : Jul 28, 2022 - 08:58
South Korean Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Min-shik delivers congratulatory remarks from President Yoon Suk-yeol in a ceremony dedicating the Wall of Remembrance, the newest addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial, in Washington on Wednesday in this image captured from the website of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation. (Yonhap)
South Korean Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Min-shik delivers congratulatory remarks from President Yoon Suk-yeol in a ceremony dedicating the Wall of Remembrance, the newest addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial, in Washington on Wednesday in this image captured from the website of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation. (Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- A new Korean War monument was dedicated in Washington on Wednesday, permanently displaying the names of over 43,000 US and South Korean service members killed during the war.

The dedication of the Wall of Remembrance was marked by a ceremony attended by some 3,000 people, including government officials, Korean War veterans and their families and many others from both South Korea and the United States.

The wall features the names of 36,634 US troops and 7,174 members of the Korean Augmentation Troops to the US Army (KATUSA).

"The Wall of Remembrance was designed to be a monument that represents the solidity of the South Korea-US alliance by honoring US soldiers, along with South Korean members of KATUSA killed in battle," South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in congratulatory remarks, read by Veterans Affairs Minister Park Min-shik on his behalf at the ceremony.

"It will forever be remembered by those from the US and the rest of the world visiting here as a place of peace and monument that shows the history of the Korean War," Yoon added.

The dedication of the newest Korean War monument on the National Mall came after 16 months of construction work that cost some $21 million, most of which was funded by the South Korean government.

US President Joe Biden had been anticipated to personally take part in the dedication ceremony, but was unable to as he was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last week.

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, joined the ceremony on Biden's behalf, along with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"Today, such an important day, we commemorate the sacrifice those Americans and Koreans who bravely fought together side by side to defend our freedom, laying the foundation for a thriving democratic Republic of Korea and a strong, unbreakable United States-Republic of Korea alliance," the second gentleman told the ceremony, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"It's a poignant reminder of the individual sacrifices of the more than 36,000 US service members and more than 7,000 Korean troops who served together and died together in Korea," Emhoff said of the Wall of Remembrance.

"Their names are now forever engraved here on our incredible Washington Mall."

The dedication ceremony was also attended by representatives from many top South Korean businesses, including Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, that have made significant donations not only for the construction of the latest addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington but also for its upkeep over the years.

The wall was first unveiled to Korean War veterans and the families of the fallen on Tuesday, the eve of the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 war.

"For the families of the fallen, we hope that having their loved one's name displayed among their brothers in arms on the Wall of Remembrance brings them a sense of peace and will forever recognize that 'Freedom Is Not Free,'" Gen. John Tilelli (Ret.), chairman of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation, said in an earlier interview with Yonhap. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114