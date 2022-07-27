Poland set to purchase Korea’s weapon systems worth W10tr

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak (center) and CEOs from South Korean defense contractors pose for a photo following a signing ceremony held on Wednesday in the city of Warsaw in Poland. (Joint press corp. of the Defense Ministry)



Poland is set to purchase an estimated 10 trillion won ($7.6 billion) of South Korean arms, including FA-50 light attack aircraft, a Defense Ministry joint press corps report said Wednesday.



This will be the first time Korean military aircraft have been sold in Europe.



Poland will also purchase K2 tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers.



The Polish government said Wednesday that it signed a framework agreement to acquire 980 K2 tanks and 648 K9 self-propelled guns, including 48 FA-50 light attack aircraft.



Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said at the signing ceremony that, “Due to Poland‘s support for Ukraine, it was necessary to fill the void in ground and air power. The Korean weapon system was the most suitable considering the technology, price and time of the introduction.”



Poland decided to introduce the K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer quickly because its technology was recognized, he added.



The signing ceremony was also attended by representatives of South Korean defense companies, including Korea Aerospace Industries CEO Ahn Hyun-ho, Hyundai Rotem CEO Lee Yong-bae and Hanwha Defense CEO Son Jae-il.



“This contract is also very meaningful for Hyundai Rotem,” said CEO Lee Yong-bae in a speech as a representative of the Korean companies. “We expect that ties between the two countries will deepen while using the same weapons systems as Korea, and we will strengthen cooperation through technology transfers and local production in the future.”



KAI plans to deliver 12 FA-50s in the first half of next year and build an aviation maintenance center there.



Most countries in Europe use either the former Soviet Mikoyan MiG-29 Fighter aircraft or the Italian M-346 attack planes. However, due to poor supply of parts, their operation rate has fallen below 50 percent.



The Korean government expects Poland’s MRO center to serve as a hub for neighboring European countries.



KAI will also establish an international flight school in Poland to train pilots. There are no pilot training institutions in Eastern European countries, so most pilots have been sent to the United States. Poland sees that if the international flight school is created, it will be compatible with the US F-16 pilot.



In Europe, the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly increased the demand for light attack aircraft. KAI plans to target the European market in earnest with Polish exports. Starting from this, it is also planning to attempt to enter the US market in 2024 or 2025.



KAI CEO Ahn Hyun-ho said, “Europe is as important a market as the US, and we will accelerate our goal of exporting 1,000 aircraft based on European orders.”



By Joint Press Corps and Shin Ji-jhye



