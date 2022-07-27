[Herald Interview] ‘We want to define our own genre’

Ulala Session members pose for a picture during an interview at The Korea Herald’s headquarters in Seoul on July 6. (From left) Park Seung-il, Choi Do-won and Kim Myung-hoon. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

Ulala Session’s rise to fame was sudden, starting as the winner of TV audition program “Super Star K” in 2011, and its popularity has lasted.



However, after 10 years in the mainstream music scene, the group is still asked: “So, what kind of musicians are you?”



Giving their answer to this question, the group recently launched the project “U.L.S,” a series of albums that will present the new identity of Ulala Session and mark the start to the act’s new journey.



The three-member group is composed of Park Seung-il, Kim Myung-hoon and Choi Do-won.



Before kicking into anything new, the group is putting the past behind it with the first episode of the project, “Session.1 [U],” a single consisting of the song “I Am Fine.”



In a recent interview with The Korea Herald, Park, the band’s leader, said the song is a public proclamation as they embark on their new journey.



“Although the title says ‘I am fine,’ it’s actually a message for ‘U (you).’ The lyrics go, ‘We’re fine, so could you please not mind us?’” Park said.



Ulala Session was a prominent group from the start, with their outstanding vocal prowess and strong stage presence, backed by the members’ humorous personalities.



As sensational as they were, the group -- then a quartet led by Lim Yoon-taek, who passed away from cancer in 2013 -- was tagged by many groundless rumors and malicious comments.



Such negativity, on top of Lim’s death, came to drain the group of its energy over time.



“We became more and more cautious and aware of what the public thinks about us. We didn’t want to disappoint them. Rather than being that vibrant group we were at first, we started to think about how we could appear so in the public’s eyes,” Park said.



Even with its prolonged slump, the group never gave up, continuing to release new music, collaborate with other musicians and welcoming new members while bidding farewell to old friends. Kim and Park have stayed as part of the group since 2011, and Choi -- a long friend to Kim and Park -- officially joined in 2016.



In December, for their latest project, Ulala Session competed in another audition show, “Sing Again 2,” which aims to give a second chance to talented yet unknown musicians.



Although many questioned their second shot at an audition despite their fame, Kim said it was an inevitable step to reposition themselves.



“We wanted to regain that energy our name used to give out. As we took on every performance of the program and challenged ourselves, we felt ourselves regaining our standing. We began the show hoping to be ‘us’ again, and at the end, we were,” Kim said.







