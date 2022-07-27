New Pyeongtaek base to provide hydrogen for 430,000 vehicles

Facilities for hydrogen production at the Pyeongtaek base in Gyeonggi Province are seen during an unveiling event on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- A second hydrogen production base in Korea is set to kick off operations in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, next month, to improve the supply volume of energy to vehicle charging stations in Seoul and neighboring cities.



The Pyeongtaek base, located at the Asan Industrial Complex, some 60 kilometers south of Seoul, will have the capacity of providing 430,000 hydrogen-fueled vehicles, including commercial ones, with energy per annum, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



The Energy Ministry has injected 5 billion won ($3.8 million) into the establishment project, with Gyeonggi Province, Pyeongtaek City and some others additionally pouring in funds worth 18.1 billion won later on.



“When the base goes into operation, (wholesale and retail) prices of hydrogen will decline, and the technologies for hydrogen-related industries will be enhanced,” said the ministry in a statement.



It also said a total of 33 hydrogen charging stations in the Seoul-Gyeonggi-Incheon area are projected to enjoy shipping cost cuts by about 50 percent as the gas was delivered from Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, some 100 kilometers south of Seoul.



The ministry plans to complete construction of other hydrogen production bases across the country by the end of the year, which is a national project to meet the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.



By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)