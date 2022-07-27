CIX to return with 5th EP ‘‘OK’ Episode 1: OK Not’ next month

An image of boy group CIX’s upcoming comeback schedule with fifth EP “‘OK’ Episode 1: OK Not” (C9 Entertainment)
Boy group CIX will return next month with its fifth EP, “‘OK’ Episode 1: OK Not.”
CIX‘s label, C9 Entertainment, on Wednesday announced the date and details of its August return by unveiling an image showing the band’s schedule via its official social media. The upcoming album marks the group‘s first release since its debut album “’OK‘ Prologue: Be OK,” released in August last year.
Prior to the release on Aug. 22, CIX will unveil three different versions of the group’s concept photos starting this Thursday through to Aug. 4.
The tracklist for the new release, the group‘s visual teaser, countdown poster starting with “D-7,” album previews and teaser video are also set to be out soon. The album will be released online, along with music videos, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 22.
According to the group’s management agency, the upcoming EP is the first episode of the act‘s “OK” series, following the prologue released last year.
The prologue sold more than 110,000 copies in its first week. The songs featured on that album have also ranked highly on iTunes album charts and top song charts in overseas regions, including Israel, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey and Indonesia.
CIX made its musical debut in July 2019 with its first EP, “'Hello‘ Chapter 1: Hello, Stranger.”
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)