N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 20: state media

This file photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on June 4, shows workers sterilizing the inside of a train in Pyongyang. (Korean Central News Agency)

North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 20, according to its state media Wednesday.

More than 18 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of July 5, the death toll had stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 percent.

The total number of fever cases since late April had come to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and at least 230 others are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

Nonetheless, North Korean health authorities are continuing to take necessary measures to block the spread of coronavirus variants via sea, air and the border area.

"The major trade ports establish an advanced disinfection process and operate a test system in order to expand their capacities for handling exports and imports," the KCNA said in a separate English-language article.

It added a new system has been introduced under which all officials and workers find "abnormal symptoms and inform the relevant units of their accounts to conduct necessary medical check-ups and tests."

Pyongyang disclosed its first COVID-19 case on May 12, after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years, and implemented nationwide lockdowns. (Yonhap)