SK Hynix Q2 net profit up 44.7 % to W2.87tr

The SK Hynix signage at the company`s office in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. (Bloomberg)

SK hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 2.87 trillion won ($2.2 billion), up 44.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 4.19 trillion won, up 55.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 33.8 percent to 13.81 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 2.83 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. (Yonhap)