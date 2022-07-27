Met Museum’s Mesopotamian artifacts in Seoul for National Museum of Korea exhibition

Visitors view “Panel with Striding Lion,” during a preopening event for “Mesopotamia: Great Cultural Innovations, Selections from The Metropolitan Museum of Art” at the National Museum of Korea, in Seoul, July 21. (Yonhap)

An exhibition on the Mesopotamian civilization is underway at the National Museum of Korea in conjunction with the US’ Metropolitan Museum of Art.



“Mesopotamia: Great Cultural Innovations, Selections from The Metropolitan Museum of Art” is the first long-term exhibition in Korea dedicated solely to the theme of Mesopotamian cultural heritage. It is also the third special world-themed exhibition to be held at the NMK following the Egypt Gallery, which operated from December 2019 to March this year, and the ongoing World Ceramic Gallery, which opened in 2021.



Mesopotamia was the first civilization in human history to develop a form of writing, which served as a pillar for the development of civilization.



The exhibition introduces the ancient civilization’s achievements in philosophy and science that are found in scripts, seals and portraiture.



The exhibition comprises of three sections: “Cultural Innovation,” “Art and Identity” and “The Age of Empires.”



The first section of the exhibition, “Cultural Innovation,” presents artifacts that hint at the development of a hierarchical society in Mesopotamia, such as seals, bowls and clay tablets.



Priests and government officials collected and redistributed artworks and goods to temples, and records of this practice are found in scripts with detailed recordings of trade and business transactions.



A kiosk helps visitors interpret the content of each tablet.





A dialogue document concerning succession and inheritance from the Neo-Babylonian period (The Met- National Museum of Korea)

A cylinder seal with the goddess Ishtar from the Old Babylonian period (The Met- National Museum of Korea)