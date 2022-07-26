Posco International to supply structural steel to Incheon Airport

Incheon Airport Level 4 construction site (IIAC)
Posco International, the trading arm of Posco Group, is supplying Incheon Airport with 23,000 tons of structural steel to be used in expanding the airport’s second passenger terminal.
They will be supplying curtain walls and roofing materials made with eco-friendly materials until Incheon Airport finishes the construction of Terminal 2 by 2024, according to Posco International.
A curtain wall is an outer covering of a building made of lightweight aluminum and steel that does not carry the floor or roof loads of the building.
“High-quality products made by Posco Group’s affiliates such as Posco Magnesium Aluminium Alloy Coated (PosMAC) product which is a corrosion resistant product, and Posco Steeleon-made coated steel sheets will be used to make the 80,000-square-meter roof of Terminal 2,” explained Posco International.
Posco International will also be supplying color-coated steel sheets to Inspire Entertainment Resort set to open in 2023 in the Incheon Free Economic Zone.
