$3-lunchbox sales rise amid growing ‘lunchflation’

Takeout lunchboxes are laid out on a table. (Hansot Dosirak)
With South Korea’s consumer prices jumping a whopping 6 percent in June from a year earlier, many workers here are contemplating cheaper options including takeout lunchboxes instead of eating out.
South Korean lunchbox takeout chain Hansot Dosirak said Tuesday its sales in restaurants near Seoul’s office clusters rose by 23 percent during lunch hours in June compared to the same month last year.
On the back of workers experiencing “lunchflation,” the takeout chain experienced a 15 percent increase in sales across its locations nationwide, with its cheapest menu, priced at 3,200 won ($2.44), selling the most, according to company data.
“I used to eat lunch at a local Korean or Chinese place near my office, but now I settle for takeout lunchboxes. It costs almost 3,000 to 5,000 won less,” said an office employee working in Jung-gu, central Seoul. He added that the prices for eating out were “crazy.”
According to data from the Korea Consumer Agency, the average price for jjajangmyeon (black bean noodles) rose 10 percent in Seoul as of June, compared to December last year. Meanwhile, Naengmyeon (cold noodles) and gimbap rose 5.5 and 7.8 percent respectively.
“We have some frequent customers who come in more than three times a week,” said an official from Hansot.
“More employees choose to eat cost-effective lunchboxes, as the price for eating out keeps increasing and becomes burdensome,” the official added.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)