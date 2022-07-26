S. Korea joins US and others in condemning execution of opposition leaders in Myanmar

WASHINGTON -- The top diplomats of the United States and seven other countries including South Korea issued a joint statement Monday, condemning the recent executions of pro-democracy leaders in Myanmar.

Earlier reports said at least four people, including two pro-democracy activists in Myanmar, have been executed by the country's military regime that came into power through a coup early last year.

"The Myanmar military regime's executions of pro-democracy and opposition leaders are reprehensible acts of violence that further exemplify the regime's disregard for human rights and the rule of law," said the statement jointly issued by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Norway and South Korea.

"We urge the regime to release all those unjustly detained, grant full and independent access to prisons and fulfill its obligations under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) Five-Point Consensus to seek peace through dialogue, not further violence," it added.

The statement was also signed by the high representative of the European Union, according to the US state department.

The foreign ministers expressed support for the people of Myanmar while calling on the military regime to end its use of violence.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the bereaved families and loved ones as they grieve those unjustly put to death. We remember and mourn all lives lost in Myanmar in the aftermath of the coup," they said. (Yonhap)