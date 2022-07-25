Egyptian embassy marks National Day in Korea

Egyptian Ambassador Khaled Abdel Rahman welcomes guests and delivers opening remarks for Egypt’s National Day celebrations at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, July 22. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Egyptian embassy in Seoul celebrated the country’s 70th National Day in South Korea on Friday.



Egypt’s National Day, which falls on July 23, marks the annual celebration of the Egyptian revolution of 1952 that ended the country’s monarchy and marked the founding of the country as a modern republic.



Delivering welcoming remarks at the ceremony, Egyptian Ambassador Khaled Abdel Rahman highlighted Cairo and Seoul’s strengthened bilateral cooperation over the years and both countries’ commitment to working together across political, economic, and cultural fields promoting mutual benefit and cooperation.



“Successful endeavors of both Samsung and LG Corporations to establish industrial facilities in Egypt are shining examples,” the ambassador said, stressing the long history of the Egypt-South Korea partnership.



Egyptian Ambassador Khaled Abdel Rahman poses for group photo with his spouse and artists for Egypt’s National Day celebrations at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, July 22. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

He said bilateral efforts would boost trade and commerce in robotics, information technology, aviation, tourism and green technology.



The ambassador also emphasized Egypt’s commitment to taking action on climate change. He thanked partners and parties in Egypt concerned with climate change for promoting green technologies and industries.



“The Egyptian resort city of Sharm Al Sheikh is set to host the upcoming COP 27 in November 2022,” the ambassador noted.





Ministry of Foreign Affairs African and Middle Eastern Affairs Director-General Kim Jang-hyun delivers remarks for Egypt’s National Day celebrations at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, July 22. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)