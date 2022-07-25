Experience royal cuisine at home

Poster for the 2022 “Gung On” program (CHA)

The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation are hosting an online royal palace tour program, “Gung On.”



The annual “Gung On” was launched in 2020 amid the pandemic to offer wider access to palace-related content to be enjoyed at home. This year, participants will be chosen by lottery.



A total of three events are available -- Dalbitgihaeng (Moonlight travel), Byeolbityahaeng (Starlight nighttime walk) and Saenggwabang. A total of 1,100 participants will be selected for Dalbitgihaeng, and 800 each for Byeolbityahaeng and Saenggwabang.





Dalbitgihaeng online travel kit for 2022 “Gung On” (CHA)