Experience royal cuisine at home

Poster for the 2022 “Gung On” program (CHA)
The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation are hosting an online royal palace tour program, “Gung On.”
The annual “Gung On” was launched in 2020 amid the pandemic to offer wider access to palace-related content to be enjoyed at home. This year, participants will be chosen by lottery.
A total of three events are available -- Dalbitgihaeng (Moonlight travel), Byeolbityahaeng (Starlight nighttime walk) and Saenggwabang. A total of 1,100 participants will be selected for Dalbitgihaeng, and 800 each for Byeolbityahaeng and Saenggwabang.
Dalbitgihaeng online travel kit for 2022 “Gung On” (CHA)
The Dalbitgihaeng program consists of VR content that shows the nighttime scenery of Changdeokgung, a cardboard kit of a palace figure for display, a Nakseonjae mood lamp and a plum blossom-scented room spray.
The Byeolbityahaeng program invites participants to a night at Gyeongbokgung through high-resolution video content while sampling tea sets with five different confectioneries.
For the Saenggwabang program, a meal kit for Guseonwanggodo -- a type of tteok from the Joseon era which uses nine types of herbal medicine to help with digestion – will be sent to the participants, who can follow the cooking video to make the traditional tteok at home.
Applications are accepted until Aug. 1 through Interpark’s website. One person can apply for one program.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)