[Land of Squid Game] Buildings missing the fourth floor





What meanings do you place on numbers?



You‘re probably familiar with the most famous ’lucky seven.‘ Or the famously-avoided number 13. In Korea, the same is done with the number four.



The Korean word for four is pronounced ’sa,‘ which has the same pronunciation as the Korean word for ’death.‘



Though it’s less prevalent nowadays, Korean buildings, especially some old ones, still do not have a fourth floor.



By Min Byoung-chul





Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.











By Korea Herald (

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com