Uzbek officials discuss constitutional reforms in Seoul

Uzbekistan’s first deputy chairman of the senate Sodik Safoev discusses significant aspects of Uzbekistan-South Korea bilateral cooperation and salient features of Uzbekistan’s proposed constitutional reforms at a roundtable at Lotte Hotel, Seoul, Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Uzbek senior officials held a roundtable with South Korean policy experts to create awareness of Uzbekistan’s constitutional reforms and exchange views in Seoul on Wednesday.



The Uzbek delegation, led by First Deputy Chairman of the Senate Sodik Safoev, introduced the nation’s proposed amendments, basic laws concerning human rights and a youth-led welfare state.



Representatives of the political and expert circles of South Korea spoke about the international constitutional experience appreciating Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for ensuring peace and sustainable development in Central Asia, particularly Uzbekistan.





Uzbek Member of Parliament Mukhtabar Khusanova introduces Uzbekistan’s draft constitutional law to attendees of the roundtable at Lotte Hotel, Seoul, Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Presenting his views at the roundtable, Hanyang University Asia-Pacific Research Center Director Eom Gu-ho applauded the Uzbekistan government’s proposal of constitutional reforms.



“Introduction of advanced principles such as the constitutional right of free and unhindered movement of citizens in the territory of the republic, the Miranda warning, complete abolition of death penalty would be great help to human dignity,” Eum said, referring to reform initiatives.



Eum noted that aiming for a welfare state, family protection and protection of labor laws are very important factors in terms of the health of the people after COVID-19.



Reforms aimed at social development would ensure the traditional spirit of Uzbekistan such as humanism and liberty of local communities constitutionally, stressed Eum.





Hanyang University Asia-Pacific Research Center director Eom Gu Ho delivers remarks on proposed constitutional reforms at a round table at Lotte Hotel, Seoul, Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Eum noted the constitutional reform is one of the most important steps to build New Uzbekistan.



Sharing his 16 years experience of doing business in Uzbekistan based on direct investment in various fields such as the automobile business, construction, education, IT and logistics, Korean-Uzbek Business Association first deputy chairman Kim Chang Keon praised the drastic reforms and open policies led by President Mirziyoev over past five years.





Korean-Uzbek Business Association first deputy chairman Kim Chang Keon.(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

“With boldly changing development policies of Uzbekistan, there is a need to push ahead with stronger changes for building a new Uzbekistan,” Kim stressed.

According to Kim, proposed amendments and additions to the basic law in Uzbekistan, special attention should be paid to strengthening rights of foreign investors and representatives of the business community to create more opportunities.



“This will increase the volume of South Korean investments in the Uzbek economy,” Kim added, urging the Uzbekistan government to push forward policies necessary for building a newer Uzbekistan centered on Central Asia and the New Silk Road.



Hanyang University Asia-Pacific Research Center professor Byun Hyun-sub expressed hope that reforms would facilitate Korean businesses to prosper more in Uzbekistan, bringing new changes.





Uzbek Member of Parliament Viktor Pak shares his insights on proposed constitutional reforms at a roundtable at Lotte Hotel, Seoul, Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)