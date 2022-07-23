[Photo News] Summer holidays at the beach

Under the beaming sunlight, vacationers enjoy beach time at Songjeong Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, one of the country’s most popular summer travel destinations, on Saturday.

Some people take a rest in the shade of pine trees to escape from the blistering heat wave.



As the scorching weather continued over the weekend, holidaymakers have been flocking to beaches to frolic in the cool, clear waters.

Children enjoy swimming at Dolmeori Beach Dolmeori Beach in Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province.



Around 261 out of 284 beaches nationwide were open to welcome visitors on July 1, including 83 beaches in the eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province, for the first time in three years, on the back of eased social distancing measures.