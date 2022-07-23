 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Summer holidays at the beach

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jul 23, 2022 - 15:03       Updated : Jul 23, 2022 - 16:30

 

Under the beaming sunlight, vacationers enjoy beach time at Songjeong Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, one of the country’s most popular summer travel destinations, on Saturday.

Some people take a rest in the shade of pine trees to escape from the blistering heat wave.

As the scorching weather continued over the weekend, holidaymakers have been flocking to beaches to frolic in the cool, clear waters.

Children enjoy swimming at Dolmeori Beach Dolmeori Beach in Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province.

Around 261 out of 284 beaches nationwide were open to welcome visitors on July 1, including 83 beaches in the eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province, for the first time in three years, on the back of eased social distancing measures.

At Daecheon Beach in Daecheon, 190 kilometers south of Seoul, on the same day, some vacationers play in a mud bath during the annual Boryeong Mud Festival.

The annual Boryeong Mud Festival opened on July 16 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Launched in 1998, the festival has developed into a top international summer event with its mud flats attracting many tourists from around the world. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)

