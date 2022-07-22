 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Exporters should brace for advancement of Chinese industries: vice minister

By Kim Yon-se
Published : Jul 22, 2022 - 17:06       Updated : Jul 22, 2022 - 17:14
First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun (third from left) presides over a vice ministerial meeting at Government Complex Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun (third from left) presides over a vice ministerial meeting at Government Complex Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
SEJONG -- South Korea needs to brace for a change in trade relations with China, as industries in the global economic powerhouse are undergoing rapid development, First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun said Friday.

At an economy-related vice ministerial meeting in Seoul, Bang said China’s industrial structure has showed “advancement in technologies,” adding that this has been bringing about a change in bilateral trade structure with Korea.

The government will spare no effort to build sustainable, reciprocal relations with China, its biggest trading partner, by effectively coping with the situation, he said.

He also expressed worries over Korea’s worse-than-expected performance in shipments to China.

“China’s GDP growth in the second quarter stayed at 0.4 percent on-year, due to lockdown of major cities (amid the pandemic),” he said. “Affected by this, Korean exports to China has contracted recently, while the nation had continued to post a double-digit growth (in the shipments to China).”

The minister said “it is necessary for policymakers to take measures, so as to foster conditions that the Korean economy will be able to see a rapid bounce-back when the Chinese economy enters a recovery mode.”

Among the countermeasures would be offering trade financing, resolving a glitch in supply chains and easing regulations, he said.

According to data suggested by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the growth in exports to China declined by 0.8 percent in June, and 2.5 percent during the first 20 days of July, compared to the corresponding periods of 2021.

This is in contrast to the positive growth of 22.9 percent in 2021 and 15.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114