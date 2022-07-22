Perrotin Gallery to open second space in Seoul ahead of Frieze Seoul

Rendering of Perrotin Dosan Park. (Courtesy of KIAS, Yoki Design, and Perrotin)
Perrotin Gallery will open its second exhibition hall in Seoul, Perrotin Dosan Park, in late August, an addition to its venue in Samcheong-dong, northern Seoul, that opened in 2016.
The French gallery is the first international gallery in Seoul to open a second gallery in the city.
The 190-square-meter exhibition space will open in a two-story building in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. The building was designed by KIAS (Kentaro Ishida Architects Studio) in collaboration with Yoki Design and Kenny Ho.
Perrotin Dosan Park will become the gallery’s 11th location across seven cities -- Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai and Seoul.
The expansion aims to strengthen its connections to local art communities by augmenting its programming in both of Seoul’s northern and southern centers, according to the gallery.
The inaugural exhibition at Perroin Dosan Park will be held on Aug. 27, showcasing LA-based artist Emma Webster’s landscape paintings.
The opening of the new space will coincide with Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul which will kick off on Sept. 2 at Coex in southern Seoul.
During Frieze Seoul from Sept. 2-5, the gallery’s booth will be solely dedicated to works by New York-based artist Tavares Strachan marking his debut in Asia, and its booth in Kiaf Seoul will showcase new works by various artists of the gallery’s program.
Perrotin Samcheong-dong, the original space, will show Barry McGee’s first solo exhibition in the country from Aug. 5 to Sept. 8.
Founded in 1990 by Emmanuel Perrotin in Paris, the gallery has become one of the major contemporary art galleries across the world. The gallery represents Korean artists Park Seo-bo, Lee Bae and Park Ga-hee.
