Finance

Shinhan Financial Group Q2 net income up 4.8% to W1.33tr

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 22, 2022 - 10:35       Updated : Jul 22, 2022 - 10:35
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.33 trillion won ($1 billion), up 4.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 1.74 trillion won, up 3.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 123.1 percent to 18.66 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.28 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. (Yonhap)

