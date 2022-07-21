[Photo News] Return to work

(Yonhap)
Flight attendants are seen at Incheon Airport Terminal 2 on Thursday, as the gradual increase in the number of international flights has prompted airline employees to return to work. According to the aviation industry, Korean Air employees’ leave of absence rate this month recorded less than 20 percent. Flight attendants all over the airport industry have been on extended leave due to a pandemic-induced hiatus, but employees have been sequentially coming back since the beginning of this year with restored international flights.
