[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Taebaek Sunflower Festival



The 18th edition of Taebaek Sunflower Festival is scheduled to run from July 22 to Aug. 7 at Guwau Village in Taebaek, Gangwon Province.



Presenting colorful wildflowers and seemingly endless fields of sunflowers, known to be the largest sunflower patch in South Korea, the festival welcomes flower lovers of all ages.



The array of 300 species of wildflowers and sunflowers make for stunning Instagram photos.



The festival offers hands-on programs to entertain visitors, including goat feeding, succulent planting experiences and more.



Admission is free.



More information can be found at www.sunflowerfestival.co.kr.





Boryeong Mud Festival



The 25th edition of Boryeong Mud Festival takes place at various areas of Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province. This year’s festival, which started July 16, runs through Aug. 15.



Ranging from a mud train, body painting, a mud water park to beach parties and a K-pop concert featuring boy band Treasure, girl group WJSN, Billlie and more, the festival promises a fun-filled time.



Boryeong Sea Mud Exhibition’s admission costs 12,000 won and 9,000 won for adults and teenagers, respectively. Tickets cost 6,000 for children.



The Boryeong Mud Festival exhibition is fee.



Additional information can be found at www.mudfestival.or.kr.





Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival



The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set to be held at the Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, Aug. 5-14.



The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, the best-known naval battle in Korean history.



Visitors can watch a reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark offered by the city and the Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation.



Admission is free, and people of all ages are welcome. Additional information can be found at www.hansanf.org.





Pocheon Herb Island’s Lavender Festival



The Lavender Festival started on June 18 and runs through Aug. 31 at the theme park Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.



Herb Island seeks to mesmerize its visitors not only with the purple-hued fields, but also with the aromatic scent of lavender.



Aside from flowery photo zones, the festival offers various programs, including natural soap and cosmetics making, a herbal foot bath experience and more.



Tickets are 9,000 won, or discounted to 7,000 won for those under 16.



Updated information can be found at www.herbisland.co.kr.



