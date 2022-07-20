Boy band Blitzers return with 3rd EP ‘Win-Dow’

Blitzers conduct a press conference for their third EP “Win-Dow,” in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, Wednesday. (Wuzo Entertainment)



Setting a foot out into the world through the window, K-pop rookie band Blitzers dropped the group’s third EP, “Win-Dow,” on Wednesday.



Jinhwa, Go_U, Juhan, Sya, Chris, Lutan and Wooju said they are finally embarking on a journey to discover their fans in the upcoming album.



The album marks the septet‘s return with new music six months after the first single “Bobbin” in January.



Ahead of the album drop later in the day, the seven bandmates conducted a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday afternoon.



According to Go_U, the third album extends the story of the septet from the first and second EPs, “Check-In” and “Seat-Belt.”



“‘Check-In’ was like the gun shot marking the start of our voyage and ‘Seat-Belt’ showed us warming up for the journey to come. Finally with ‘Win-dow,’ we are embarking on the journey itself,” Go_U explained, adding, “It conveys our anticipation and promises on the events to come.”



Fronting the six-track EP is “Hit the Bass,” a powerful hip-hop tune with a seamless rap, strong vocals and addictive hook that hits on the ear.



Five of the bandmates, Jinhwa, Chris, Sya, Juhan and Wooju took part in penning the lyrics of the lead track, and among them, Jinhwa was the one who suggested they theme the song around the animated film version of “Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves.”



“I was reminded of that film when I first heard the intro source of the song. And the sound effects in between sounded like the knocking on the door, which also seemed to link to the story,” Jinhwa said.



What started as a quick thought of Jinhwa’s turned into a blockbuster project for the group and its label, Wuzo Entertainment. In a first for any K-pop group, Blitzers shot their music video for “Hit the Bass” in Pakistan, adding the grace and glamour of the palaces and exotic sites into their video.



Also included on the new album are “Slide,” “Win-Dow,” “Love is New Gravity,” “Hapoom” and “Gradation.” Sya contributed as a lyricist to “Slide,” which the band showcased live, along with “Hit the Bass,” during the press conference Wednesday.



Blitzers made their official debut in May 2021 as the first boy band from Wuzo Entertainment with the first EP “Check-In.” The band garnered a fair amount of international attention through a 2020 predebut series on YouTube, “Wuzo Circle,” and since the debut have steadily gained acknowledgment in and out of the country.







