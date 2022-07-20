[Herald Interview] ‘Remarriage & Desires’ offers new look at society: Kim Hee-seon

Kim Hee-seon (Netflix)



Marriage, infidelity, divorce, low morals, social climbers, political and business feuds were some of the major setting and themes that captivated Korean TV viewers up until a few years ago.



With their seemingly identical characters and implausible stories, such series were labeled “makjang dramas” and seen as trashy soap operas.



But while Netflix’s latest presentation revolves around similar themes -- with an upper-class matchmaking company the central point of the drama -- it seems to have caught on, not only locally but worldwide. “Remarriage & Desires” ranked No. 2 and No. 8 on Netflix’s Korean and global top 10 chart, respectively.



Finding a partner with an “acceptable” family, job, financial and academic background is considered important in South Korea, even though arranged marriages have mostly given way to blind dates arranged by friends, colleagues and even relatives.



“Such practices may be common in other countries as well. But I learned that matchmaking services specifically for marriage is a unique feature in South Korea. I was certain that it would trigger the foreign viewers’ interest,” top actor Kim Hee-seon said in an online interview Monday.



“Many Korean viewers may be surprised after learning about the matchmaking company as I was,” Kim added.



Though the actor knew about matchmaking services, she was shocked to learn about the details.



“Seo Hye-seung (played by Kim) has a good physical appearance and an impressive academic background. But her value is downgraded, because she is an old widow and has a daughter. It was a little bitter to see people being graded in charts,” the veteran actor said.



Kim Hee-seon plays Seo Hye-seung, a widow and teacher in “Remarriage & Desires.” (Netflix)