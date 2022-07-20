Natl. Assembly to launch special committee on people's livelihoods

This photo shows the National Assembly passing a motion to launch a special parliamentary committee on people's livelihoods on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly held a plenary session Wednesday and passed a motion to launch a special parliamentary committee designed to help stabilize the economy of ordinary citizens.

The special committee, set to operate until Oct. 31, will be dealing with various economic issues concerning people's livelihoods from real estate and tax policies to oil prices.

The committee will comprise 13 lawmakers, including six from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and six from the main opposition Democratic Party, with a PPP lawmaker as a chair. (Yonhap)