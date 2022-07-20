 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Natl. Assembly to launch special committee on people's livelihoods

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2022 - 11:34       Updated : Jul 20, 2022 - 11:34
This photo shows the National Assembly passing a motion to launch a special parliamentary committee on people's livelihoods on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
This photo shows the National Assembly passing a motion to launch a special parliamentary committee on people's livelihoods on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly held a plenary session Wednesday and passed a motion to launch a special parliamentary committee designed to help stabilize the economy of ordinary citizens.

The special committee, set to operate until Oct. 31, will be dealing with various economic issues concerning people's livelihoods from real estate and tax policies to oil prices.

The committee will comprise 13 lawmakers, including six from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and six from the main opposition Democratic Party, with a PPP lawmaker as a chair. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114