CJ Group's Lee Mie-kyung receives special award from Int'l Emmys

South Korean entertainment giant CJ Group executive Lee Mie-kyung, widely known as Miky Lee, has received a special achievement award from the International Emmy Awards for her contribution to international television.

According to the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Tuesday (US time), Lee was named the honoree of this year's Directorate Emmy Award, given to individuals or organizations in management, programming and international relations for yearslong contribution to the arts of international broadcasting.

"Miky Lee is in a class of her own, a visionary leader who has harnessed her exceptional business acumen and love of her country's culture by tirelessly spearheading the global phenomenon of the Korean wave for over twenty five years," Bruce L. Paisner, president of the International Academy, said in a statement.

Miky Lee, vice chair of CJ Group and in charge of the company's entertainment business, is behind K-pop's global success and "Parasite" (2019), the first foreign language film in history to win the Oscar for best picture.

The award will be presented at the 50th International Emmy Awards Gala on Nov. 21 in New York City. (Yonhap)