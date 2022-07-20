Violent crimes up in Q2 on eased COVID-19 restrictions: data

The number of violent crimes in the second quarter of the year jumped 14 percent compared with a quarter earlier, data showed Wednesday, partially on the back of eased social distancing measures.

A total of 367,412 crimes occurred in the April-June period, compared with 322,346 cases in the previous three months, according to the data compiled by the National Police Agency (NPA).

The number of arrests made in the second quarter came to 284,503, up 22.1 percent on-quarter, the NPA said.

By the type of crimes, the number of robbery and arson cases jumped from 123 and 307 in the first quarter to 138 and 347 in the second quarter, respectively.

The number of sexual crimes, including rape and assault, jumped to 5,581 in the cited period, up 12 percent on-quarter, the NPA said.

The number of theft crimes jumped 19.4 percent on-quarter to 46,413, the NPA said. (Yonhap)