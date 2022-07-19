 Back To Top
[Graphic News] World population to reach 8 billion this year: UN

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 20, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Jul 20, 2022 - 10:01

The United Nations estimated that the world’s population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 and that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

In a report released on World Population Day, the UN also said global population growth fell below 1 percent in 2020 for the first time since 1950.

According to the latest UN projections, the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and a peak of around 10.4 billion during the 2080s. It is forecast to remain at that level until 2100.

The report says more than half the projected increase in population up to 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries: Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.

The report, “World Population Prospects 2022,” puts the world’s population at 7.942 billion now and forecasts it will reach 8 billion in mid-November. (AP)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
