National

Young students learn importance of environmental activism through Action for Clean Environment Fellowship

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 19, 2022 - 17:23       Updated : Jul 19, 2022 - 17:23
Participants of Action for Clean Environment’s 2022 Fellowship for Young Leaders Program pose for a photograph in Seoul on Saturday. Action for Clean Evironment
Participants of Action for Clean Environment’s 2022 Fellowship for Young Leaders Program pose for a photograph in Seoul on Saturday. Action for Clean Evironment

Action for Clean Environment (ACE), a global non-profit organization aiming to facilitate global environmental activism, completed the 2022 Fellowship for Young Leaders Program with a ceremony held on Saturday in Seoul. 

According to the organizers, 11 students ranging from second to eleventh grade participated in the program this year.
The program, lasting three weeks, comprised of three main sessions; active team debate on the issue of pollution: touring Sikmulsung Dosan, essay writing and group presentation. 

“It was a proud moment to watch young students demonstrate their passion for solving global environmental problems and develop actionable plans without active guidance from adults,” said Tony Lee, executive director of ACE. 

In the coming years, students selected for the Action for Clean Environment Fellowship for Young Leaders Program will have additional opportunities to broaden their leadership skills and be a part of a growing network of fellow young leaders who share in their enthusiasm for societal contribution. 

Moreover, those selected will be given an opportunity to receive mentoring from role models at the forefront of global environmental leadership. 

By Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
