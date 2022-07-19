94% of suicide victims exhibited warning signs prior to death: report

Most suicide victims showed warning signs before taking their own lives, according to a Ministry of Health and Welfare report. The report, released Tuesday, reviewed 801 cases involving South Koreans ages 19 and older between 2015 and 2021.
The report found that 94 percent of suicide victims exhibited signs that included talking about dying or wanting to die, making preparations such as sorting through their belongings and cleaning out their surroundings, loss of energy or mood swings.
The report said the typical suicide victim experienced more than one situation inducing a high level of stress, such as family conflict, financial strain or workplace pressure, at the same time.
More than a third, or 35 percent, had attempted suicide and 10 percent had engaged in self-harm before. Suicide attempts were more frequently observed in women, with 46 percent of them having attempted suicide at least once, as compared to men, of whom 30 percent had previously attempted.
A higher proportion -- 70 percent -- of women were diagnosed and received mental health support, while only 44 percent of men did. Out of all suicide victims, 52 percent had sought professional help for mental health conditions.
By job status, 38 percent were employed, 24 percent were unemployed and 16 percent were employers. Among the employed, the most commonly held jobs were customer service at 31 percent, followed by professions requiring licenses or certificates at 14 percent and simple labor requiring no qualification at 12 percent.
At the time of death, 18 percent had no income and 22 percent were earning less than 1 million won ($760) per month. About half were in debt.
The most common living arrangement was one-person households with 18 percent having lived by themselves, 43 percent of whom were younger than 34.
About 32 percent were found to have been intoxicated at the time of their death, while nearly half -- 48 percent -- had not consumed alcohol. The remaining could not be confirmed.
Losing a loved one to suicide was observed to be among factors increasing the risk of suicide. Some 42 percent of suicide victims themselves had known someone who died from suicide.
Of 952 family members of the suicide victims who were interviewed, 97 percent said they were expriencing mental health struggles, and 60 percent said they had contemplated suicide after the loss.
Family members bereaved by suicide also struggled to get support, with 72 percent saying they were unable to open up about suicide as being the cause of the loss.
Of the 132 psychologically autopsied suicides in 2020 and after, 29 were thought to be related to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the 29 had risk factors such as mental health conditions and job problems, which had apparently been affected by the pandemic situation.
The ministry started carrying out psychological autopsies of suicides since 2015 at the request of family members of victims. A psychological autopsy examines mental and other states of suicide victims prior to their death.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)