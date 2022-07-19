Yellen calls for building stronger supply chains among US allies

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gives a speech during her visit to LG Science Park in western Seoul on Wednesday. (LG Chem)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted the importance of building stronger supply chains with allies to strengthen the economy during her Wednesday visit to LG Science Park in western Seoul.
“By working with key allies like Korea to develop stronger supply chains for key components like EV batteries or semiconductors, we can make both of our economies stronger and help ease these blockages that have led to higher prices,” said Yellen.
The US Treasure Secretary also pointed out the importance of having economic resilience through strong partnerships but mentioned how a global crisis such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can change the scene in an instant.
“Economic resilience is not just about trade and investment ties. Russia’s illegal war with Ukraine has underscored just how vulnerable we are to global energy shock. The United States and Korea have been hard hit by rising commodity prices, including energy price spikes caused by the war in Ukraine,” she said.
The US Treasury Secretary’s visit to LG Science Park marked her only stop at a Korean company during her three-day travel to South Korea.
Yellen toured LG Science Park as LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol guided her way through the sustainability gallery where the company’s carbon neutral strategies, including electric vehicle batteries, are displayed. LG Science Park is where the research and development organizations of LG Group’s major eight affiliates are located.
Shin said LG Chem is considering establishing a cathode manufacturing plant in North America to strengthen and localize the battery supply chain, adding that the investment will exceed 14.4 trillion won ($11 billion) by 2025.
The LG Chem CEO also noted that the US Treasury Secretary’s visit to LG Science Park showed how the company’s relationship with the US in battery businesses will lead to greater cooperation in the future in terms of increasing electric vehicle penetration.
LG Chem, along with its subsidiary LG Energy Solution, invested 60 billion won in acquiring a 2.6 percent stake in Li-Cycle, the biggest battery recycling company in North America, in December and signed a 10-year contract to receive 20,000 tons of key battery material -- nickel sulfate -- starting next year. The amount is enough to build batteries for 300,000 electric vehicles, according to LG Chem.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)