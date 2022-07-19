[Herald Interview] Rising conductor Kim Eun Sun to make Korean debut

Conductor Kim Eun Sun (SPO)





Conductor Kim Eun Sun started her role as music director of the San Francisco Opera last August, becoming the first woman ever to lead the opera company, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. The descriptors first female and sometimes first Asian also follow as she makes history throughout her career.



Those labels don‘t register while she’s in rehearsals and concerts, she said. But it is when she’s outside those rehearsal rooms and concert halls that she realizes that she is seen as something other than just a conductor.



“I did not realize that for many people I’m seen as a woman first and a conductor second and the same goes for my Asian ethnicity for other people. Its disorienting because with fellow musicians, that’s never an issue,” the San Francisco-based conductor said.



“But after performances, I get a lot of feedback from the younger female students who reach out to me to say that seeing me conducting inspires them,” she added.



At the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, a retiring female violist of the orchestra told her that “she had never imagined bumping into a conductor in a female restroom.”



Kim recalls a time when this reality was brought to her attention by her professor, conductor Choi Seung-han, who she credits with discovering her talent in conducting and pushed her to do further studies, When Kim was a composition major and also a pianist at Yonsei University, female conductors were few and far between and her professor, while encouraging her, reminded her to take the it into consideration when making the decision to pursue conducting as a career.



Even then, it seemed trivial since the music that she loved always stemmed purely from talent, regardless of her external features.





Conductor Kim Eun Sun (SPO)