Campus safety upped after Inha University murder

Students pay tribute to the death of a victim who was murdered at Inha University, Monday. (Yonhap)
The Education Ministry said it will tighten access to campuses at night and increase the number of closed-circuit TVs at Inha University in response to the recent death of a student.
“We are deeply sorry about the death of a student at Inha University, which happened on Friday,” the Education Ministry issued an official statement Monday.
“We will do our best to ensure the safety of the university campus.”
The ministry proposed increasing the number of closed-circuit TV on campus and strengthening the education program on sexual abuse prevention and more. It also said it will tighten access to the campus at night.
Currently, there are about 800 CCTV on Inha Campus.
The ministry said it will also provide therapy for the mental stability of students at the university.
The body of a university freshman was found Friday, naked on the ground. A few hours before being discovered, she was drinking with classmates. The victim and the suspect left together, with the suspect saying he would escort her. CCTV footage shows the two going inside a school building.
The suspect was formally arrested Sunday by the Incheon Michuhol Police. He is suspected of raping the victim and causing a fall from the third floor of a building, resulting in death.
Inha University said it will expel the student based on school rules depending on the results of the police investigation.
In Korea, sexual assault leading to a victim‘s death can result in 10 years to life imprisonment with labor.
By Im Eun-byel
)