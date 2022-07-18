N General Assembly OKs Uzbekistan-initiated Central South Asia connectivity resolution

Abdulaziz Kamilov, special representative of the president of Uzbekistan for foreign policy (Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)
The UN General Assembly unanimously approved a special resolution to strengthen connectivity between Central and South Asia on July 11, the Uzbekistan Embassy said in a press statement.
The resolution was adopted with the co-authorship of 40 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Angola, Vietnam, Vanuatu, Ghana, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Ivory Coast, China, Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Nepal, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Russia, Senegal, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines, among others.
Presented by Abdulaziz Kamilov, special representative of the president of Uzbekistan for foreign policy, the resolution stresses strengthening cooperation to implement the Vienna declaration’s program of action for landlocked developing countries for 2014-24, transport and transit corridors for accelerating economic growth, improving the efficiency of trade and economic ties between Central and South Asian countries and realizing their unique transport, transit and investment potential, according to the statement.
The adoption is seen as a practical outcome of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s initiative discussed during the International Conference on Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges, and Opportunities held in the nation’s capital Tashkent in July 2021, according to the embassy.
The statement added that the resolution recognizes the role of regional organizations to strengthen regional ties and applauds President Mirziyoyev’s initiatives to proclaim the year 2022 within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization as the “Year of Strengthening Connectivity.”
The resolution underlines Afghanistan’s role to establish economic development links in Central Asia and South Asia, integrating into interregional economic processes for lasting peace and stability to reduce poverty, improve food security, expand transport infrastructure and form new international transport corridors that open convenient, sustainable and safe routes to maritime ports, read the statement.
The resolution advocates sustainable development, access to clean energy technologies, environmental protection and solving environmental problems. It calls upon member states to fight against common challenges and threats to stability and security in Central and South Asia, added the statement.
