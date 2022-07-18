[Seoul Subway Stories] Tidbits and tales behind jaw-dropping growth of Seoul subway

Seoul currently boasts one of the longest metro systems in the world, exceeded in length by only seven regions including Shanghai, London, Moscow and New York.



What started out as a single line system in 1974 has expanded exponentially to nearly 300 kilometers connecting some 300 stations scattered across 11 lines, not counting the nine additional routes like the Suin-Budang Line that connects the capital with its satellite cities.



Now, those 11 subway lines carry 7.2 million pasengers every day.



Building mass public transit systems has been a national project, but what has been driving it is a collective desire of Koreans to get closer to the beating heart of the country’s economic boom, where all the shiny skyscrapers stand and jobs abound. The boost to property prices from having a station nearby has also boosted enthusiasm for subway development.



After shooting out in almost every direction at a dizzying pace, Seoul’s cobweb of tracks also bear signs of poor planning, political pork barreling and collective selfishness on the part of local residents.





‘Gangnam village metro’





Gaepo-dong, Gangnam-gu, is one of the most populous and wealthiest regions in Seoul, but it features one of the least populated subway stations in the country’s capital.



Guryong Station, which according to Korea Railroad Corp. logged an average of 3,132 daily users in 2021, is one of three stations that has earned the deprecatory nickname “Gangnam village metro” for their low number of users and being located just a block away from each other. The two others are Gaepo-dong Station and Daemosan Station. These stations are located so close that you can actually locate both Gaepo-dong Station and its more-popular neighbor Dogok Station (Line No. 3) on the map inside Guryong Station that shows its nearby surroundings.



Dogok is also literally a block away from Daechi Station on line No. 3, which again is a block away from Hangnyeoul. While both Dokok and Daechi are located in populated areas and each have nearly 20,000 daily users, just 3,521 a day used Hangnyeoul in 2021.



How this part of Seoul came to have stations so close to each other is a testament to what political meddling can do in city planning.



The original plan, which dates back to the early 1980s, was to construct just one subway station in the Gaepo-dong area, bypassing the then relatively less-populated Daechi-dong area. But a pledge during a 1987 presidential race by the eventual winner Roh Tae-woo resulted in the plan being switched to building the station in Daechi-dong, which naturally sparked fierce protests from Gaepo residents.



It did not stop there. While the city’s plan was to construct just one station, Gangnam-gu District Office strongly demanded that Seoul add more stations in the area.



Between residents’ complaints piling up and the pressure of the presidential pledge, the city eventually decided to take the Oprah Winfrey approach: Everyone got one.



In 2021, the three stations of Gaepo-dong combined had a little over 15,000 daily users in one of the most populous districts in Seoul. This roughly equates to the number of daily users at Dogok or Daechi station, making one wonder if putting three instead of one station in Gaepo-dong was worth the years of quarrelling and the taxpayers’ hard-earned money.



Gangnam village metro, however, was not the only nor the last case of politics interfering with subway planning.







