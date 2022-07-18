[Land of Squid Game] Saying “our mother” / “our brother”









You may be surprised when talking with Koreans when they refer to “our mother” or “our brother,” even while talking to someone other than a sibling. Koreans generally say “our mother,” “our brother” etc. instead of “my mother” or “my brother.” This is because of Koreans‘ group-oriented mindset, rather than thinking of themselves as an individual.



However, more and more young Koreans are becoming Westernized and increasingly individualistic these days.



By Min Byoung-chul





Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major bookstores. -- Ed.











