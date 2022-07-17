Hankook Tire to supply high-performance tires for German Big 3

Hankook Tire’s Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV is installed on a Porsche Cayenne. (Hankook Tire)
Hankook Tire & Technology, the world’s sixth-largest tire-maker, said Friday that it has started supplying its tires for high-performance sedans and sports cars of the so-called “German Big 3”: Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi.
The tire-maker will supply its Ventus S1 evo Z tires to BMW’s X3 M and X4 M models, while also supplying its Ventus S1 evo 3 and Winter i cept evo 2 tires to Audi’s RS lineup.
Multiple SUVs of the Mercedes-Benz AMG lineup, including GLC and GLC Coupe models, will also incorporate the tire-maker’s high-performance tires.
The company said its tires were tested at Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife racetracks for its durability during fast driving. Through its continued research and development programs, it added that it was able to secure key tire technologies that transfer the force created by the powertrain to the road while providing drivers with a silent and comfortable driving experience.
BMW M, Audi RS and Mercedes Benz AMG are three of the largest global sports racing brands. With the deals for the Mercedes-Benz GLC models, BMW’s M4 GTA and Mini JCW GP3, Hankook Tire has secured three major German high-performance car models onto its roster.
Meanwhile, Hankook Tire also said it has recently closed a deal to install its tires on Porsche’s four-door sports sedan, Porsche Panamera. The tire-maker has been the tire supplier for the German sports car brand since 2015.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)