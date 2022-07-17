Court to question university freshman arrested in rape, death of schoolmate

A police line is set up at a building of Inha University in Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul, last Friday, following an alleged rape and subsequent falling death at the school. (Yonhap)

A court in Incheon, west of Seoul, was to question an Inha University student Sunday to determine whether to issue a warrant to formally arrest him on charges of raping a female schoolmate and causing her to fall to her death.

The suspect, 20, was taken into emergency custody Friday after the victim was found dead earlier in the day apparently after a fall from a campus building. She was found lying naked on the ground at 3:49 a.m. reportedly with blood on her head, mouth and ears.

Police believe the suspect raped the victim in the school building after drinking with her.

CCTV footage showed the suspect assisting her as they went inside the building at around 1:30 a.m. Police said the suspect could have also attempted to destroy evidence as the victim's clothes were found away from the scene.

The suspect has reportedly admitted to most of the charges against him.

On Sunday, the Incheon District Court was to arraign the suspect to determine whether to grant prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant to be issued for him.

A decision is expected to come later in the day. (Yonhap)