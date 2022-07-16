[Photo News] Seoul Queer Culture Festival returns after three years

(Yonhap)
The annual Seoul Queer Culture Festival returned to the streets of Seoul on Saturday after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
This year’s event took place but not without controversy as it took more than two months for the city government to grant it’s approval, drawing criticism from activists and event organizers.
Though the main event, including a march through central Seoul, took place Saturday, the festival, which also includes an LGBT film event, runs until the end of July.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)