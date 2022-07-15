Pinkfong to expand IP-based NFTs

An image of Baby Shark-themed NFT (Pinkfong)
Pinkfong, the company behind the hit YouTube “Baby Shark Dance,” is set to sell shark family-related non-fungible tokens on the digital art platform and marketplace MakersPlace in the third quarter of the year.
According to the company, a total of 10,000 generative art NFTs, including the members of shark family -- Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, Alec (the grandfather shark) and Ollie, the Little Baby Shark -- and background images, will be produced for the upcoming project.
Generative art is a form of digital art in which the artwork is randomly combined via computer algorithm.
Titled “Baby Shark: Collection No. 2,” the upcoming NFT project is a joint collaboration between Pinkfong and MakersPlace. It is the company’s second NFT release.
The content company sold the hologram-themed NFTs “Baby Shark: Collection No. 1” in December 2021. The digital artworks sold out within 30 minutes of their release.
“Based on the company’s massively popular Baby Shark character, Pinkfong hopes to broaden the cultural horizon and its IP to NFTs, metaverse and other creative content industries. We hope to provide new experience to the ‘Baby Shark’ fans,” the company’s press release quoted Pinkfong USA CEO Jeong Bin as saying.
The price and date of the sale are yet to be announced.
