National

Yoon’s first Supreme Court short list down to three names

By Kim Arin
Published : Jul 14, 2022 - 18:59       Updated : Jul 14, 2022 - 19:06
The central corridor of the Supreme Court of Korea building in Seocho, southern Seoul (Supreme Court of Korea)
The central corridor of the Supreme Court of Korea building in Seocho, southern Seoul (Supreme Court of Korea)

The committee considering Supreme Court nominations convened a meeting Thursday afternoon and zeroed in on three finalists.

The nominees are Daejeon High Court Chief Justice Lee Kyun-yong; Jeju District Court Chief Justice Oh Seok-jun; and Seoul High Court Senior Justice Oh Young-jun.

The Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Kim Myeong-soo will pick one of them to be reviewed for appointment by President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The three contend to replace Kim Jae-hyung, a Supreme Court judge who is retiring on Sept. 5. 

The committee is composed of six ex-officio members, among whom are Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon and President of the Korean Bar Association Lee Jong-yup, and four non-ex-officio members including the former chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, Choi Young-ae.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)

