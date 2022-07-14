Netflix sees Korea as proving ground for hit content

Yoo Ki-hwan, Netflix’s manager of content, poses for photos before a press conference at Community House Masil in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, Tuesday. (Netflix)



Global streaming service Netflix seeks to catch the eyes of Korean viewers by strengthening its unscripted content lineup.



“I personally think the Korean viewers have strict standards and high expectations of variety programs. Our team believes that winning the local audiences’ heart is important. This may lead the show to become a global hit like ‘Single’s Inferno,’” Yoo Ki-hwan, Netflix’s manager of content, said in a press conference held at Community House Masil in Myeong-dong, central Seoul.



“We did not measure the success of our contents by responses overseas. Netflix is always concerned about entertaining the local viewers,” Yoo added, mentioning that last year’s hit “Single’s Inferno” was produced to introduce dating reality shows to Korean viewers.



The show was a larger-than-expected success in Korea and went on to become the first-ever Korean reality show to soar as high as the No. 5 slot of Netflix’s most popular shows.



But Yoo explained that more improvements are being made for foreign viewers as well.



Yoo Ki-hwan speaks during a press conference at Community House Masil in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, Tuesday. (Netflix)