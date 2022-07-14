Ioniq 6 makes world premiere at returning Busan show

Hyundai Motor Group CEO Chang Jae-hoon (third from left) and former soccer player Park Ji-sung (second from left) appear during unveiling show of Ioniq 6 held at 2022 Busan International Motor Show on Thursday. Park was named the ambassador of the carmaker’s FIFA World Cup promotional campaign. (Yonhap)



BUSAN -- Hyundai Motor’s latest electric vehicle Ioniq 6 made its global debut at the Busan Motor Show Thursday, boasting not only its sleek design but also its single-charge travel capacity of 524 kilometers. The sedan, whose overall design was inspired by airplanes, features energy efficiency at 6 km per kilowatt-hour, which is the highest rate among EVs around the world, the carmaker said.



“The Ioniq 6 will create a sensation in the local EV market, currently dominated by EVs with a hatchback design,” said Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon.



“We will continue to offer a new electric mobility experience through the expansion of EV lineups with the Ioniq 6 and 7.”



Built on the carmaker’s EV-dedicated platform E-GMP, the Ioniq 6 inherits its predecessor Ioniq 5’s design DNA and offers personalized practicality, according to the company. The Ioniq 6 can be used as a driver’s mobile personal studio. Its cocoonlike, spacious interior uses 30 percent thinner seat material, as well as innovative and versatile in-vehicle technologies, the carmaker added.





Ioniq 6 (Hyundai Motor Group)



The Ioniq 6 comes in two types, a standard model with a 53.0 kWh battery and a long-range model with a 77.4 kWh battery. Hyundai will start taking preorders from July 28, with an official sales launch planned in September. The Ioniq 6 will also make its US debut in the first half of next year.



The Korean carmaker also unveiled its SUV EV concept car Seven, which will later be produced as the Ioniq 7. The Ioniq 7 will include fresh features such as 360-degree rotational seats and an interior floor inspired by “ondol,” a traditional Korean floor heating system that allows passengers to take a rest or even sleep in their vehicles with a specially designed multifunctional blanket that pairs with the heated floor.



Hyundai was one of six automotive brands participating in the auto show, which returned after four-year hiatus due to the pandemic.



Kia, a sister company of Hyundai Motor, unveiled the EV9 and the New Seltos, the first products after the company transformed its name, logo, design philosophy and marketing as a sustainable mobility solution provider.





EV9 (Kia)