[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Vacation in Snoopy Garden



The Vacation in Snoopy Garden is scheduled to run through Aug. 31 on Jeju Island.



Held at Snoopy Garden in Songdang-ri, Gujwa-eup of Jeju City, on the western side of the island, the festival allows the visitors to stroll through Peanuts comics-themed gardens, featuring the major characters, including Snoopy and Charlie Brown.



Ranging from a garden to a cafe and souvenir store, various sites in Snoopy Garden will entertain cartoon-lovers of all ages.



Tickets cost 18,000 won and 15,000 won for adults and teenagers under 19, respectively. For those under 13, the admission fee is 12,000 won.



Updated information can be found at www.snoopygarden.com.



Tomato Season in Yulbom Botanical Garden



2022 Tomato Season is taking place in Yulbom Botanical Garden in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province from June 1 to July 31.



Held at a time when tomatoes are in season, the event offers various tomato-related programs for both adults and children, including making red pepper-tomato paste, tomato basil paste, tomato drinks and harvesting tomatoes.



The admission fees for tomato harvesting and tomato basil paste making cost 13,000 won per family. The red pepper-tomato paste making program costs 11,000 won.



The event allows the visitor to experience sledge riding on the rail and animal feeding as well.



More information can be found at www.yulbom1107.modoo.at.



Pocheon Herb Island’s Lavender Festival



The Lavender Festival started on June 18 and runs through Aug. 31 at Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.



Herb Island seeks to mesmerize its visitors not only with the purple-hued fields, but also with the aromatic scent of lavender.



Aside from flowery photo zones, the festival offers various programs, including natural soap and cosmetics making, a herbal foot bath experience and more.



Tickets are 9,000 won, or discounted to 7,000 won for those under 16.



Updated information can be found at www.herbisland.co.kr



Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival



The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set to be held at the Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, Aug. 5-14.



The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, the best-known naval battle in Korean history.



Visitors can see a reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark offered by the city and the Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation.



Admission is free, and people of all ages are welcome. Additional information can be found at www.hansanf.org.

