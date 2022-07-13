[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Shilla Seoul launches ‘Refreshing Moment with Molton Brown’ package



The Shilla Seoul, located at the heart of Seoul, is launching a special collaboration package with Molton Brown, a bath and body fragrance brand, for the month of July.



The package includes a Deluxe Room and complimentary entry to the Urban Island Moonlight, an outdoor pool with a jacuzzi at the hotel’s rooftop.



A complimentary Molton Brown shower gel and body lotion set are provided. Package visitors are allowed free access to the hotel’s indoor swimming pool and gym.



Package runs through July. For inquiries, call (02) 2233-3131.



Grand Walkerhill Seoul presents ‘Summer Delight’ package



Grand Walkerhill Seoul, located in eastern Seoul, offers a summer package with a stay at the hotel’s Club Suite along with two tickets to its media installation art center. Breakfast for two and happy hour service are complimentary. Prices start at 360,000 won and runs through August.



Meanwhile, the “Summer with You 3” package consists of a Deluxe Room and room service set of schweinshaxe, German pork knuckle, served along with fries, salad and beverages. Prices start at 263,000 won, and the package runs through July 22. For reservations, call (02) 1670-0005.



InterContinental presents ‘Cool Summer Festa’



The Brasserie, a buffet restaurant located on the ground floor of InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong, presents “Cool Summer Festa,” southern American-style seafood dishes and unlimited alcoholic beverages, presented by chefs.



The Seafood Boil is a steamed dish made with various seafood, including octopus, lobster, snow crab, cuttlefish and shrimp.



Lunch is priced at 95,000 won during weekdays, and 115,000 won on weekends. An unlimited drinks option is available for an additional 25,000 won.



The package runs through Aug. 31. For reservations, call (02) 3430-8585.



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul unveils ‘Canadian Surf and Turf’



Spectrum, a buffet restaurant of Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido-dong, presents its new buffet promotion featuring Canadian beef and lobsters from the Atlantic coast of Canada. The promotion includes Canadian beef strip loin paired with truffle mashed potatoes, roasted Canadian beef rib-eye, wok-fried black pepper sauce beef, and grilled Canadian lobster.



Prices start at 115,000 won for lunch on weekdays and dinner at 140,000 won. For inquiries call, (02) 3395-6000.

