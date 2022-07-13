BTS' 'Proof' spends fourth week on Billboard albums' chart

A photo of BTS, captured from the group's official Twitter account on June 19. (Yonhap)

K-pop supergroup BTS has ranked high on the US Billboard's main albums chart for the fourth consecutive week with its anthology album "Proof."

The album came in 17th, four notches down from the previous week's 13th, on this week's Billboard 200 chart, released Tuesday (US time).

"Proof" is a three-CD album that wraps up the first chapter of BTS' nine-year career.

Released June 10, the album debuted atop the chart four weeks ago.

Besides the albums chart, "Proof" topped the World Albums chart and placed fifth on the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts; and 11th on the Tastemaker Albums and Canadian Albums charts.

"Left and Right," a collaborative single between BTS member Jungkook and US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, ranked 47th in its second consecutive week on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart.

The song also placed fourth on Digital Song Sales; sixth on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts; 24th on Canada Digital Song Sales; 34th on Billboard Canada Hot 100; and 43rd on the Streaming Songs chart.

Another member J-Hope's solo debut single "More" debuted at No. 82 on the Hot 100 chart.

The song came out on July 1 as a prereleased track from "Jack in the Box," his solo debut album set to be out Friday.

It topped World Digital Song Sales and hit No. 2 on Alternative Digital Song Sales; sixth on Digital Song Sales and on Hot Alternative Songs; seventh on Canada Digital Song Sales; ninth on Rock Songs; 11th on Alternative Streaming Songs; 12th on Billboard Global 200; 15th on Billboard Global Excl. US; and 75th on Canada Hot 100. (Yonhap)