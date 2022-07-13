 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

BTS' 'Proof' spends fourth week on Billboard albums' chart

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2022 - 09:51       Updated : Jul 13, 2022 - 09:51
A photo of BTS, captured from the group's official Twitter account on June 19. (Yonhap)
A photo of BTS, captured from the group's official Twitter account on June 19. (Yonhap)

K-pop supergroup BTS has ranked high on the US Billboard's main albums chart for the fourth consecutive week with its anthology album "Proof."

The album came in 17th, four notches down from the previous week's 13th, on this week's Billboard 200 chart, released Tuesday (US time).

"Proof" is a three-CD album that wraps up the first chapter of BTS' nine-year career.

Released June 10, the album debuted atop the chart four weeks ago.

Besides the albums chart, "Proof" topped the World Albums chart and placed fifth on the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts; and 11th on the Tastemaker Albums and Canadian Albums charts.

"Left and Right," a collaborative single between BTS member Jungkook and US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, ranked 47th in its second consecutive week on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart.

The song also placed fourth on Digital Song Sales; sixth on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts; 24th on Canada Digital Song Sales; 34th on Billboard Canada Hot 100; and 43rd on the Streaming Songs chart.

Another member J-Hope's solo debut single "More" debuted at No. 82 on the Hot 100 chart.

The song came out on July 1 as a prereleased track from "Jack in the Box," his solo debut album set to be out Friday.

It topped World Digital Song Sales and hit No. 2 on Alternative Digital Song Sales; sixth on Digital Song Sales and on Hot Alternative Songs; seventh on Canada Digital Song Sales; ninth on Rock Songs; 11th on Alternative Streaming Songs; 12th on Billboard Global 200; 15th on Billboard Global Excl. US; and 75th on Canada Hot 100. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114